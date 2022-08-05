SouthState Corp Purchases 1,027 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

