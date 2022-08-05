SouthState Corp Acquires 953 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $192.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.