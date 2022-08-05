Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 75,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $296.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

