Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,214 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average of $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

