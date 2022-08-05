SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLRC. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.45 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

