Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.6 %

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$28.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$23.54 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.48.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$207.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.379454 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Insider Activity at Sleep Country Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,012.30.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

