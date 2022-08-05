Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives “Downgrade” Rating from Roth Capital

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

