Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.50. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

