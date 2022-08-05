Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56.

