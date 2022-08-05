Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.