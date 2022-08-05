Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $248.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

