Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

