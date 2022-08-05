Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,034 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

