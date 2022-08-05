Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

NYSE:AME opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

