Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$34.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

TSE ZZZ opened at C$28.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.54 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.48.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.379454 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft acquired 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.