Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$725.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$750.00 to C$725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of FFH opened at C$674.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$493.00 and a one year high of C$716.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$675.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$658.34.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

