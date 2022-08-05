Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.2 %

ROK stock opened at $253.96 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

