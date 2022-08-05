Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on RZLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $107.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. On average, analysts predict that Rezolute will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.