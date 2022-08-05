Raymond James Weighs in on Definity Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFY. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$38.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$38.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

