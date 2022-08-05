Raymond James Increases Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $93.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $83.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 245,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 232,019 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.