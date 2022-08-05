Raymond James Boosts First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $17.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCF. Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

