Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70.

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25.

On Friday, May 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.92 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

