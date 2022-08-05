Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 40,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont by 75.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Newmont by 30.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 18.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

