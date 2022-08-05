Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $264,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $313,094,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 895,100 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $21,359,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 911,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

FTS stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

