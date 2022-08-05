Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OPI opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $955.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,663.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,222.15%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

