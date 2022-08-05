Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reduced by Analyst

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. Gentex has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Gentex by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

