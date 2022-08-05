Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gaia, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gaia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GAIA. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAIA stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Gaia had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

