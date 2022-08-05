Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Lowered by Analyst

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for EMCOR Group in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

