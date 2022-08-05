Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Bruker Stock Down 7.1 %

BRKR opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. Bruker has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after acquiring an additional 556,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.