Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.5 %

APAM stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 128.02% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,791,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

