Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.11.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.49. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$8.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

