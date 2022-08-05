Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

ATVI stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.