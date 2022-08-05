Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Minerals Technologies Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,550,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,155,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,660,000 after buying an additional 125,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
Featured Articles
