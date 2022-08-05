Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABNB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

