Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

PRU opened at $95.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.