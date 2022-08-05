Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Increased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 580.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.