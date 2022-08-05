Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,825 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

