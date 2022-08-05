Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 424,273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE IRM opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

