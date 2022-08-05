Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody’s stock opened at $313.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

