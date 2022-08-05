Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Freshpet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $53.75 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

