Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $35,101,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,012.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 160,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $367.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

