Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 40,074 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,074 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVYE opened at $25.66 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

