Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

