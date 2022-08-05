Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

