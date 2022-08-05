Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of WMT opened at $125.57 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $344.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

