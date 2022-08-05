Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 247.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in American Water Works by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $158.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.63.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

