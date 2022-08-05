Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 195.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after purchasing an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,176,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

