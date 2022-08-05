Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 246,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $360,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 217,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 393.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 428,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after acquiring an additional 341,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $130.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

