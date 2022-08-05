Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,063.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

