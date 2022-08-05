Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.56.

POOL stock opened at $370.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.10. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

